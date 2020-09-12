AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox, CoinBene and OKEx. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $827,000.91 and $49,746.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.04973823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00053638 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Allcoin, BCEX, Huobi, CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx, Bit-Z and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

