Akroma (AKA) Reaches Market Cap of $8,034.10

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,034.10 and $22.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

