Albion Financial Group UT Sells 760 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

