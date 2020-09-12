Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 15.1% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $55,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.36. 1,471,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,361. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

