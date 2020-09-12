Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $55.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $55.30 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $47.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $216.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $217.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $214.05 million, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $214.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million.

ABTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,629. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $505.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,482.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

