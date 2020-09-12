Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,520.72. 1,595,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,394.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,042.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

