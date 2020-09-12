Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $904,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,515.76. 1,532,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,548.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,392.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,037.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

