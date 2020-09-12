Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,512.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,548.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.56. The company has a market cap of $1,030.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

