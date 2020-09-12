Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.29 on Friday, hitting $1,515.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The company has a market capitalization of $1,037.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,548.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,392.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

