Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.21-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.31. Altria Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.21 to $4.38 EPS.

Shares of MO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

