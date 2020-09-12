American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.90

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.40. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 324,663 shares changing hands.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market cap of $193.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

