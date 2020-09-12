American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.97. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 12,521 shares changing hands.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.