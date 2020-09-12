American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,823 shares of company stock worth $987,619 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Software by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Software by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in American Software by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 170,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,538. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $452.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

