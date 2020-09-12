AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lessened by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 439,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,584 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 5.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $44,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,057 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $94.08. 677,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $523,544.32. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $536,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,048. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.