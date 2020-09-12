Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 52.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 15.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.21. 1,899,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.49. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

