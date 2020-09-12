Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.98

Shares of Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.98 and traded as low as $124.00. Amino Technologies shares last traded at $124.50, with a volume of 44,502 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.87. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 million and a PE ratio of 61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

