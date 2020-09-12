AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

AMSSY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.14. AMS AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

