Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 1,476 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.89 on Friday, hitting $486.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,906,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,419. The company has a market capitalization of $303.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.97.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

