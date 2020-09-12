Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.15. 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,886. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

