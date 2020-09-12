Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

