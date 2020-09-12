Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RTX traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
