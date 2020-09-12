Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 5.3% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 87,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,685,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,670,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

