Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Invests $159,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,350,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $11.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $441.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.70 and a 200-day moving average of $353.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

