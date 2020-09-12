Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,915 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,512. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.