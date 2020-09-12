Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 112.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.81. 3,411,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,856. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

