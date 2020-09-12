Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,527. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

