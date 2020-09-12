Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

CPSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.28. 16,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

