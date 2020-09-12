Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.30. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Hovde Group cut County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ICBK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. 7,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other County Bancorp news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Insiders have sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $180,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

