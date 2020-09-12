Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $16.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after buying an additional 2,086,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,532. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

