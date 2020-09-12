Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $5.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the highest is $5.25 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $20.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.79 billion to $25.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $2,640,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,922 shares of company stock worth $167,376,305. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.10. 5,449,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,881. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

