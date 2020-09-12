Analysts Expect Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) to announce $55.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Mohawk Group reported sales of $40.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $206.49 million, with estimates ranging from $200.31 million to $215.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MWK. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 128,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,482. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Group by 98.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the first quarter worth about $250,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.