Analysts Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Proofpoint posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,766,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,366. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after buying an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Proofpoint by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 59,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.69. 522,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.25.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.