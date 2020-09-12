Analysts Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to Post $1.54 EPS

Analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.02. 551,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.