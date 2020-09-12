Analysts Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce sales of $47.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.13 million and the highest is $52.90 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $63.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $165.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.25 million to $176.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.54 million, with estimates ranging from $161.98 million to $223.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

SALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $153.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

