Analysts Expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will report sales of $452.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.59 million and the highest is $470.57 million. Wendys reported sales of $437.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Kass bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 10.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 303.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 43,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 19.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,162. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.