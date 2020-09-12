AorTech International (LON:AOR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.46

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and traded as high as $135.50. AorTech International shares last traded at $129.50, with a volume of 9,508 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $21.85 million and a PE ratio of -34.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.15.

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

