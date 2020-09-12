AorTech International (LON:AOR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.46

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and traded as high as $135.50. AorTech International shares last traded at $129.50, with a volume of 9,508 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $21.85 million and a PE ratio of -34.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.15.

About AorTech International (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

