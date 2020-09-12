Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,755,315 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Applied Materials worth $285,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 170.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 48.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,417 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. 9,201,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,686. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

