AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,429,911 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 272.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $262,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,997. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

