AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,721,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Oracle worth $310,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $57.00. 40,200,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,448,660. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 79.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

