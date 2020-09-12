AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $222,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,915,563.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.75. 814,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

