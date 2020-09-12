AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Anthem worth $260,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $214,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 137,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,393. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

