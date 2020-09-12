AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $217,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,236 shares of company stock worth $92,148,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

