AQR Capital Management LLC Has $259.35 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of HP worth $259,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HP by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,508 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in HP by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 33,671 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 10,224,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,785,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

