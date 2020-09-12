AQR Capital Management LLC Has $309.15 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,780 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Verizon Communications worth $309,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $59.79. 13,920,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $246.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

