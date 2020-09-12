AQR Capital Management LLC Has $320.81 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367,555 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $320,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,885,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.21. 1,899,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,097. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $230.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

