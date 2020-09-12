AQR Capital Management LLC Has $426.33 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,498 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86,181 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Adobe worth $426,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.54.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.35. 4,296,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

