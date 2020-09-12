AQR Capital Management LLC Has $512.12 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296,582 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of AbbVie worth $512,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 18.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,427,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,505,000 after purchasing an additional 527,027 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 64,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,830,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,035,000 after purchasing an additional 356,830 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,382,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.