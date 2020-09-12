AQR Capital Management LLC Has $530.39 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,027,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532,349 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of PepsiCo worth $530,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after purchasing an additional 430,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.81. 3,411,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

