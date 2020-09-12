AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419,046 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 3.49% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $210,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.80. 1,000,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,929. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock worth $503,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

