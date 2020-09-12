AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,372 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Kimberly Clark worth $282,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average is $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

