AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 218,538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $302,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.07. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

